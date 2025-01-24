Suzlon bags order from Torrent Power to supply 162 wind turbines totalling 486 MW

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Friday said it has secured an order from Torrent Power for supplying 162 wind turbines totalling capacity of 486 MW.

However, the company didn't disclose the value of the order in its statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, Suzlon Group and Torrent Power Ltd have achieved a milestone together, now powering 1 GW of wind energy for India with a new 486 MW hybrid order.

"Our decade-long collaboration has reached a remarkable milestone - 1 GW of cumulative orders across Gujarat and Karnataka. Built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision, this partnership has leveraged advanced technologies to deliver quality power to nearly 1 million households," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.

This strategic collaboration is pivotal in supporting India's ambitious target of achieving 50 per cent of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative, the statement said.

It also stated that this is the fifth order from Torrent Power to Suzlon, it added. PTI KKS DRR