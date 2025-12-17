Suzlon bags order to supply 102 wind turbine generators to Yanara

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Suzlon Group has bagged a repeat order from Yanara for the supply of 102 wind turbine generators (WTGs) for the latter’s upcoming 800 MW FDRE project at Barmer in Rajasthan.

An FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during the peak demand.

"Across Yanara's two FDRE projects in Barmer, aggregating to about 800 MWp, Suzlon will install a total of 102 WTGs of S144 series with hybrid lattice towers, each rated at 3 MW to generate 306 MW wind power," Suzlon Group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The power generated from this project will partially fulfil Yanara’s power purchase agreement obligations with various utilities including NTPC and NHPC.

Suzlon did not disclose the order value.

A WTG is a critical component of wind project which captures wind's kinetic energy using blades and help convert into electricity, The company had earlier bagged an order for supply of WTGs for Yanara's 115 MW co-located solar-wind hybrid project in Maharashtra.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "...Yanara develops hybrid projects across APAC (Asia-Pacific), and our work together now spans Maharashtra to Rajasthan, highlighting our technology, solutions, and customer trust. Repeat orders like this demonstrate the strength of our partnership." Naveen Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer, India, Yanara, said Rajasthan is a strategic market for his company with its rich wind and solar potential and supportive renewable energy project development policies.

Pune-based Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with over 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. PTI ABI ABI DR DR