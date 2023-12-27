Suzlon bags two wind energy orders of 100.8 MW each from Mahindra Susten, nordic energy firm

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Renewables solutions provider Suzlon has bagged two separate wind energy orders of 100.8 MW each from Mahindra Susten and an Indian arm of a leading nordic energy company.

Suzlon will install 48 units of their S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each in Maharashtra for Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd, the clean-teach arm of the Mahindra Group, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to partner with Mahindra Susten, for their first wind energy project. Indian conglomerates like the Mahindra Group are setting examples for corporate India towards embracing renewable energy and meeting India's national sustainability goals," said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said.

According to a statement, Suzlon will execute the project with a full scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Electricity generated from the project will be supplied to Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers in Maharashtra.

"We look forward to creating many landmark IPP renewable energy projects in the future with a focus on increasing adoption of renewable energy in India," said Deepak Thakur, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Susten.

Moreover, Suzlon will install 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each for an Indian arm of a leading nordic energy company.

The project is located at Karnataka.

As part of the agreement, the Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 77 thousand households and curb around 3.02 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, it said.

"We are delighted to partner again with the leading Nordic Energy Company. As India's renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honored to welcome reputed global companies to the Indian market and stand committed to partnering with them every step of the way," Tanti said. PTI KKS DR DRR