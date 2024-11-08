Suzlon CEO-New Business Ishwar Chand Mangal resigns

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Friday said that its CEO – New Business Ishwar Chand Mangal has resigned from the services to explore new opportunities outside.

According to the resignation letter, cited in a regulatory filing by the company, Mangal tendered his resignation from the services of the company from the close of business hours on November 8, 2024, "to explore new challenges & opportunities outside".

Mangal, in his resignation letter, said, "This has been really a tough decision for me after an association of over 28 years with the Group".

It has been a great privilege for me to have grown in the rank and hierarchy, with the growth of the company since my joining as a founder employee in FY 95-96, he stated.