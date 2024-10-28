Suzlon Chairman Girish Tanti appointed as IWTMA Chairman

New Delhi: Suzlon Chairman Girish Tanti has been appointed as the chairman of Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA).

Saravanan Manickam, the Country Head (VP India) of Nordex has been appointed as vice chairman-cum-secretary, the industry body said in a statement on Monday.

IWTMA held its Annual General Meeting on October 25, 2024 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

K Bharathy, CEO, Windar Renewable Energy has been appointed as the treasurer, it said.

To achieve the global climate goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, the world must triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, Tanti said.

India has set an ambitious target of deriving 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources, with 100 GW coming from wind power by 2030, requiring a growth of 53 GW from the current 47 GW.

"To support India's net-zero ambitions and establish it as a global supply chain hub, strengthening this manufacturing ecosystem is crucial, and sustained government support through policies, incentives, and initiatives will be vital to unlock its full potential," he added.