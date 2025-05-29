Suzlon Energy net profit jumps nearly 5-fold to Rs 1,181 cr in March quarter

New Delhi: Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a nearly five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 3,825.19 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago.

During 2024-25, the consolidated net profit also rose to Rs 2,072 crore from Rs 660 crore in the previous financial year.

The total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 10,993.13 crore from Rs 6,567.51 crore in the year-ago period.

"FY25 performance sets the stage for Suzlon’s next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

In FY25, it said, the company achieved record deliveries of 1.55 GW -- an impressive 118 per cent year-on-year growth.

The contribution margin for the WTG (wind turbine generator) business expanded to 23 per cent, a rise of 360 basis points, backed by our 4.5 GW manufacturing capacity. We added 10 new production lines for our S144 -- 3. X MW series, it said.

With over 5GW of firm orders, the S144 wind turbine has emerged as the company's top-performing product, contributing more than 1.25 GW in deliveries during FY25 alone.

It now represents 91 per cent of the order book, underscoring the market’s strong demand for reliable, site-adaptive, and high-yield turbine technology.

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy Limited and its subsidiaries.