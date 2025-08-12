Suzlon Energy Q1 net profit rises 7% to Rs 324 cr on higher revenues

New Delhi: Suzlon Energy on Tuesday posted a 7.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 324.32 crore for the June quarter, driven mainly by higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 302.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, a company statement stated.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 3,165.19 crore from Rs 2,044.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company stated it received 1 GW of orders in the quarter, taking its total order book to 5.7 GW.

The company said it has recorded consistent growth in its order book over the last 10 quarters and achieved its highest-ever deliveries of 444 MW in Q1.

The EBITDA rose to Rs 599 crore in the quarter, up from Rs 370 crore in the year-ago period.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "The rising demand from C&I and PSU customers, along with a strong base of repeat orders, reflects the trust in Suzlon’s technology leadership and execution capabilities."

Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "The company recognised Deferred Tax Assets of Rs 630 crore last quarter, which is now unwinding, resulting in a deferred tax charge of Rs 134 crore in Q1 FY26. This is purely an accounting adjustment with no cash impact."

The board also approved appointment of and payment of remuneration to Vinod R Tanti as the Chairman and Managing Director and Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director of the company for a further term of five years, i.e. from 7th October 2025 up to 6th October 2030, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

The board also approved the thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the company, which will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM) as permitted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

This is to further inform that Himanshu Mody, the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company, one of the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from the close of business hours of August 31, 2025 and accordingly he will also cease to be the KMP of the company.