Suzlon Group appoints Paulo Soares as President of Europe business

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Home-grown renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Monday said it has appointed Paulo Fernando Soares as President of its Europe business to accelerate growth in the region.

Soares joins the company after a short stint at Sany Renewables in Europe, where he was serving as Managing Director, Suzlon said in a statement.

The company said it is strengthening its global leadership structure to drive the next phase of international growth under its Suzlon 2.0 strategy.

With four decades of experience in the wind industry, Soares will lead Suzlon's European operations with a mandate to develop regional capabilities, forge strategic partnerships, strengthen customer engagement, and drive market access across Europe.

His track record includes leadership roles in business development, sales, and operations, it said.

Soares' role will also encompass building a robust organisational framework to ensure long-term success across European markets, the statement said, adding that he has served Suzlon previously as well for 5 years, playing a key role in setting up its Asian operations.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "With Europe being one of the largest wind energy markets, it represents a strategic growth opportunity for us. Paulo's deep knowledge of wind technology, customers, and first-hand experience across multiple global markets will help our global growth strategy immensely." Pune-based Suzlon Group has over 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.