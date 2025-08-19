Suzlon Group pledges 100 pc renewable energy usage at all units by 2030

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Wind energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has pledged to use 100 per cent renewable energy at all 15 manufacturing facilities by 2030.

In a statement, the homegrown entity announced that it has also become the first Indian energy company to join the RE100 Initiative, a global movement led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project).

The company said RE100 comprises over 400 of the world's most prominent companies across industries, all unified by the ambition to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

"Joining RE100 is a powerful affirmation of our belief that true leadership in renewable energy begins at home in how we run our own operations. We are not just delivering clean power to the world; we are ensuring that every megawatt we produce is backed by a manufacturing process powered entirely by renewables," J P Chalasani, CEO Suzlon Group said.

This milestone is part of Suzlon's broader decarbonization roadmap, achieving Carbon Neutrality (for Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2035 and Net Zero (Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions) by 2040.

Scope 1 covers direct operational emissions, Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from purchased electricity, and Scope 3 spans the entire value chain from suppliers to the lifecycle of products, Suzlon said.

"Over the last year, Suzlon has made significant progress in advancing its ESG goals. The company reached 92.87 per cent carbon neutrality at even plant level in rotor blade unit, Dhule being powered by 100 per cent renewables," the company said.

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with approximately 21.1 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. PTI ABI DRR