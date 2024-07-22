Suzlon Group Q1 PAT nearly trebles to Rs 302 crore

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) went up almost three-fold to Rs 302 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.

It had clocked a PAT of Rs 101 in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenues also rose to Rs 2,016 crore from Rs 1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.

The company had a net cash position of Rs 1,197 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. PTI ABI TRB