Suzlon Group secures 400 MW wind power deal from Jindal Renewables

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Suzlon Group on Thursday said the company has secured a 400 megawatt (MW) wind power deal from Jindal Renewables Power.

It will set up the wind project in the Koppal region of Karnataka, the Group said in a statement.

"Suzlon Group is set to contribute to decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate sectors by harnessing the power of wind through a significant 400 MW order from JSP Green Wind 1 Pvt Ltd (SPV of Jindal Renewables Power Private Limited)," it said.

The power generated will be used for captive consumption at steel plants of Jindal Steel and Power located at Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Suzlon said without disclosing the exact value of the multi-crore order.

Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, The partnership is a bold step towards a low carbon future of the steel industry by leveraging wind power.

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. PTI ABI DR