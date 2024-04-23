Suzlon Group's Girish Tanti elected as Vice-Chair of Global Wind Energy Council

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of the homegrown Suzlon Group, has been elected to the Vice-Chair of the Board of Global Wind Energy Council.

Tanti has been elected Vice-Chair of the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) at the annual board meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the industry body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is an extremely critical time for the world as our collective future depends on a rapid transition to a net-zero world. I am grateful for the trust that the board has demonstrated in me. I look forward to driving the agenda of tripling renewable energy to meet global energy transition goals," Tanti said.

Tanti has 30 years of global renewables business experience, GWEC said, adding that he has lived and worked across Europe, the USA and Asia.

Belgium-based GWEC is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector.

Its members represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. PTI ABI DR