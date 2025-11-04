New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon's consolidated net profit witnessed a nearly six-fold jump to Rs 1,279 crore in the September quarter of this financial year, compared to the year-ago period.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.60 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 3,897 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 2,121.23 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We have been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

The company's order book crossed 6 GW.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer J P Chalasani said, "As India's wind market gears up for installations of 6 GW in FY26 and 8 GW in FY27, we will continue to drive sustainable, profitable growth.