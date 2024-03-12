Suzlon, RSOLEC keen to set up units in Vijayapura district

Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Suzlon and Renaissance Solar and Electric Material company (RSOLEC), two leading companies in the wind power and solar panel segment have expressed interest to set up their units in Vijayapura district in Karnataka.

While Suzlon has planned to invest Rs 30,000 crore, RSOLEC has proposed to invest Rs 6,000 crore, Karnataka Minister for Large and Heavy and Medium Industries M B Patil said in a statement.

He said he had separate meetings with J P Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group and Milind Kulkarni, CEO of RSOLEC.

Quoting surveys, Patil said Vijayapura, Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan have been identified as the most favourable sites for wind power generation in the country.

Suzlon already has wind power plants of 2,000 MW and 3,000 MW capacity at Anantapur and Jaisalmer respectively. Now, the company intends to start a 5,000 MW unit at Vijayapura, he explained.

In the first phase, the company wants to set up wind fan blades manufacturing unit and has asked for 100 acres of land.

About the RSOLEC project, the Minister said the company known for producing raw materials for the manufacture of solar panels is keen to set up its unit in Vijayapura by investing Rs 6,000 crore.

RSOLEC has also asked for 100 acres of land, 80 MW of electricity and 10 MLD of water. The company plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore initially to establish a 5,000 MW capacity unit and intends to start its commercial activities by the end of 2025, which will create 1,000 jobs, Patil said.

It wants to scale up its capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030. The job potential will increase to over 3,000, he added. PTI GMS GMS SS