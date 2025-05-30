Suzlon shares surge over 9% after Q4 earnings; mkt valuation jumps Rs 8,244 cr

New Delhi: Shares of Suzlon Energy on Friday ended over 9 per cent higher after the firm reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

The stock surged 9.23 per cent to settle at Rs 71.46 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.57 per cent to Rs 74.30 on both BSE and NSE.

Shares of the firm ended at Rs 71.35, climbing 9 per cent on the NSE.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 8,244.02 crore to Rs 97,534.94 crore.

Suzlon Energy on Thursday reported a nearly fivefold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,181 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 254 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 3,825.19 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,207.43 crore a year ago.

During 2024-25, the profit rose to Rs 2,072 crore from Rs 660 crore in the previous financial year. Total income increased to Rs 10,993.13 crore from Rs 6,567.51 crore in the year-ago period.

"FY25 performance sets the stage for Suzlon’s next phase of strategic evolution and market leadership. Achieving our highest profitability in a decade, strong cash reserves, and a record order book are the direct outcomes of our disciplined business transformation and sharp operational focus," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.