Suzlon's Girish Tanti elected as Chair of GWEC India

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Suzlon Vice Chairman Girish Tanti has been elected as the Chair of Global Wind Energy Council India, a statement said.

In April, he was elected Vice-Chair of GWEC, the industry body said in a statement.

The position plays a key role in driving GWEC India's work with national and state governments that assist efforts for building the right momentum and establishing policy frameworks to ensure India delivers on its wind energy and supply chain potential, both onshore and offshore, GWEC said.

As the world’s fourth biggest wind market, with 46 GW of onshore wind and one of the world’s most prominent wind energy manufacturing hubs, Tanti’s leadership at GWEC and GWEC India shall help further catalyze momentum.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: "India has enormous potential for onshore wind, offshore wind and as a global supply chain hub. We look forward to further strengthening our work with national and state governments, key regional stakeholders and the global wind industry, focused on driving India's continued wind energy expansion." Belgium-based GWEC has members representing over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.