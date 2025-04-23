Suzuki Motor Corp, Maruti Suzuki to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Suzuki Motor Corporation and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday announced a proposal to set up Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence in India in honour of late Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of the Japanese small car major.

The Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) is proposed to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, and will work towards supporting the national objective of high manufacturing growth and raising the standard of component manufacturers (across tier-1, 2 & 3) to make supply chains of the country globally competitive, Maruti Suzuki India said in statement.

It will also work to build infrastructure and develop programmes in collaboration with academia and others to propagate Japanese manufacturing philosophy, the statement added.

"The programme would include, but not limited to formal teaching, lectures, discussions, seminars etc. Importantly, the efforts of OSCOE would go beyond the automotive sector to other areas of manufacturing," it added.

The announcement to establish OSCOE was made as part of the remembrance event held on Wednesday at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, in the memory of late Osamu Suzuki, the Former Chairman, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who passed away on December 25, 2024, in Japan.

Suzuki brought to India the Japanese concepts of manufacturing that not only led to high competitiveness but also resulted in creating a more equitable, inclusive and cohesive society. These concepts are of deep relevance for the future growth of competitive manufacturing in India, the statement said.

"Hence, to recognise Osamu Suzuki's contribution towards nation-building and for wide propagation of his manufacturing philosophy that led to Maruti Suzuki's success, this Centre of Excellence is being set up," it added.

A visionary who played a crucial role in making car ownership accessible to the common man in India and in the emergence of India as a major car producing nation in the world, Osamu's manufacturing philosophy led to the success of Maruti Suzuki and helped in the growth of globally relevant automobile component industry.

Born on January 30, 1930, Osamu Suzuki graduated from the Faculty of Law at Chuo University in March 1953 and began his career at Suzuki Motor Corporation in April 1958. In 2025 he was awarded India's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan posthumously. PTI MSS RKL DRR