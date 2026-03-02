Suzuki Motorcycle India partners Royal Brothers Rentals for two-wheeler rental, subscription

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Royal Brothers Rentals for rental and subscription services of its products.

The move is aimed to expand access to Suzuki's two-wheelers through flexible rental and subscription services. The collaboration begins with the Suzuki e-ACCESS, with plans to extend the model to other Suzuki two-wheelers in the future, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Customers can choose flexible rental options ranging from 24 hours to as long as 1 year through Royal Brothers Rentals' platform, offering both short-term usage and long-term subscription solutions tailored to diverse mobility needs, it added.

On the rationale behind the partnership, SMIPL Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja said, "Mobility preferences are evolving, and customers today seek flexibility and real-world experience before making long-term commitments." He further said, "This initiative enhances accessibility while strengthening engagement with our electric offering." Royal Brothers Rentals Co-Founder & CEO, Abhishek Chandrashekar, said, "This collaboration brings together Suzuki's trusted engineering and our strong on-ground network to offer a seamless and commitment-free way for customers to experience electric mobility." PTI RKL HVA