Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 15 pc vehicle sale at 1,25,786 units in Jan

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday reported a 15 per cent growth in total vehicle sales at 1,25,786 units in January.

The company, which is the domestic two-wheeler arm of the Japanese auto giant Suzuki Motor Corporation, had sold a total of 1,08,921 units in January 2025, SMIPL said.

The company said its domestic sales during the month grew 14 per cent year-on-year at 1,00,296 units from 87,834 units in January 2025.

The exports grew 21 per cent, reaching 25,490 units in January 2026, against 21,087 units exported during the same month last year, it added.

"The sales results for January indicate growing demand in both domestic and international markets. This momentum is supported by our ongoing focus on continuous customer engagement, after-sales service enhancement, and network expansion. We will continue to invest in these areas to ensure that customers receive a seamless and reliable ownership experience throughout the year," said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President for sales and marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.