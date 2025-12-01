Suzuki Motorcycle India sales rise 30 pc to 1,22,300 units in Nov

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year jump in total sales at 1,22,300 units for November.

The Indian subsidiary of the Suzuki Motor Corporation had sold a total of 94,370 units in November 2024, the company said in a statement.

The domestic sales surged 23 per cent to 96,360 units in the previous month compared to 78,333 units in the same month last year. Exports grew 62 per cent, reaching 25,940 units in November 2025, up from 16,037 units a year ago, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

"The customer support, along with the dedicated efforts of our dealer network, continues to drive our growth. Alongside strengthening our presence, we are also expanding customer engagement initiatives and experience-led programs to bring riders closer to the brand.

"We will continue to invest in enhancing accessibility, after-sales experience, and community-building as we work towards sustained growth," said Deepak Mutreja, Vice President for sales and marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India.

The company said its after-sales business continued gaining momentum with record spare parts sales of Rs 95.5 crore during the reporting month. PTI IAS BAL BAL