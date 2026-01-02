Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 26 pc at 1,22,366 units in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Friday reported a 26 per cent increase in total sales at 1,22,366 units in December 2025 as compared to 96,804 units sold in the same month of 2024.

Domestic sales grew 24 per cent at 97,823 units last month as compared with 78,834 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Exports stood at 24,543 units, up 37 per cent over 17,970 units in December 2024, it added.

SMIPL Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja, said the company made a strong finish to the year in December and will continue to enhance experience-led sales and after-sales services, and expand its network to reach closer to customers in the new year. PTI RKL TRB