Suzuki Motorcycle India sales up 9 pc at 1,13,936 units in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported a 9 per cent rise in total sales to 1,13,936 units in August 2025 compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 1,04,800 units in August 2024, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

August sales included 91,629 units in the domestic market, up 5 per cent from 87,480 units in the same month last year, it added.

Exports grew by 29 per cent last month at 22,307 units as compared to 17,320 units in August 2024, the company said.

"The growth in August sales gives us momentum going into the festive season...," SMIPL Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja said. PTI RKL MR