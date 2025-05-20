Suzuki Motorcycle India to set up a new plant in Haryana, invests Rs 1,200 cr initially

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana, which will be developed at an initial investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

Located at IMT Kharkhoda HSIIDC industrial township and spread across 100 acres of land, the new manufacturing plant with a capacity to produce 7.5 lakh two-wheelers annually in the first phase, is a part of the company's strategy to meet the rising domestic demand while also supporting local development and job creation, the company said in a statement.

The plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, further boosting SMIPL's production capabilities in India, the company said.

Once functional, it will provide employment to around 2,000 people, SMIPL said, adding that the greenfield facility aligns with the government's vision to boost industrial infrastructure, attract global investments and generate employment in the region.

"By establishing our facility at IMT Kharkhoda, we look forward to contributing to the region's development, generating employment, and supporting the government's vision for industrial progress," said Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, said.

Parallelly, the Kharkhoda plant will help SMPIL to serve its customers better, support its dealer partners and strengthen collaboration with the suppliers, he said.

"The basic concept of this plant is lean manufacturing. It will also feature modern automation and energy-efficient systems, helping us move towards Suzuki's global vision for carbon neutrality and sustainability," he added. PTI IAS MR