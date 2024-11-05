Suzuki Motorcycle India vehicle sales rises 19% to 1,20,055 units in Oct

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle on Tuesday said its vehicle sales in India jumped 19 per cent year-on-year at 1,20,055 units in October 2024.

The company had sold a total of 2,00,57 vehicles in October last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMPIL) said.

Domestic sales during the previous month stood at an all-time high of 1,04,940 vehicles, as against 84,302 units in October 2023, a growth of 24 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

The company said exports during October 2024 declined 7 per cent to 15,115 units in the month under review, from 16,205 units in the same month last year, SMIPL said.

"Reaching this record in sales is an important milestone for all of us at Suzuki," said Kenichi Meda, Managing Director at Suzuki Motorcycle India.