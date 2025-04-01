Suzuki Motorcycle sales rise by 11 pc to 12.56 lakh in FY25

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle on Tuesday reported its highest-ever annual sales in India at 12,56,161 units for 2024-25, growing by 11 per cent year-on-year compared to 11,33,902 units sold in the financial year ended in March 2024.

The total sales for FY 2024-25 include record domestic sales of 10,45,662 units, a 14 per cent rise from 9,21,009 units sold in FY24, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd said.

The company also exported 2,10,499 two-wheelers in 2024-25 against 2,12,893 two-wheelers in 2023-24.

For March 2025, SMIPL said, the sales surged 21 per cent year-on-year to 1,25,930 units from 1,03,669 units sold in March 2024, which was all-time high for any month.

Of this, domestic sales stood at 1,05,736 units, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year growth from 86,164 units in March last year, the company said, adding exports for the month totalled 20,194 units, surpassing the 17,505 units exported in March 2024.

"Our sales have doubled in just four years. As we step into the new financial year, we are geared up for the launch of our first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-ACCESS. Backed by Suzuki e-technology, the e-ACCESS will offer LFP-long battery life, durability, reliability, smooth acceleration and easy handling," said Mitsumoto Watabe - Operation Manager for sales and after Sales at Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. PTI IAS MR MR