Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 1 pc in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday reported a 1 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesales in August at 1,04,800 units.

The company had dispatched 1,03,336 units to dealers in August 2023.

Its domestic sales increased 5 per cent to 87,480 units last month, from 83,045 units in the same month last year.

Besides, the company exported 17,320 units last month, against 20,291 units in the year-ago period.

"As we approach the festive season, we are ready to meet the increasing demand and continue delivering excellence in both products and services," Suzuki Motorcycle India Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales Devashish Handa said. PTI MSS DRR