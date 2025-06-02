Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 16 pc in May

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said its total sales increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 1,28,896 units in May as compared to 1,11,512 units sold in same month last year.

The company's dispatches increased 17 per cent year-on-year to its dealers in the domestic market at 1,07,780 units last month, it said in a statement.

Additionally, the company exported 21,116 units last month, up 8 per cent as compared to 19,480 units in May 2024.

"Our performance this month reinforces the positive market sentiment towards Suzuki's offerings and sets the tone for what lies ahead," Suzuki Motorcycle India Vice President – Sales & Marketing Deepak Mutreja stated.

The company said it has commenced production of its first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-ACCESS, at its Gurgaon plant. PTI MSS HVA