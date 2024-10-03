Suzuki Motorcycle Sept sales rise 1 pc to 99,185 units

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said its sales in September rose 1 per cent to 99,185 units.

In the year-ago month, the company had sold 97,994 units.

In the domestic market, sales were 77,263 units last month as compared to 83,856 units a year ago.

Exports grew 55 per cent year-on-year to 21,922 units from 14,138 units in September 2023.

"The first half of the current fiscal year has been very encouraging for us. Strong customer demand has translated into growth of 16 per cent in the domestic market. As we enter the second half of the year, coupled with the festive season, we remain optimistic and are fully prepared to meet evolving needs of customers," said Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President for Sales, Marketing and After-sales. PTI IAS ANU ANU