Suzuki unveils first battery electric SUV in Europe

Milan (Italy), Nov 4 (PTI) Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle -- the e Vitara -- in Europe.

Production of the model is slated to commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India, and Japan, around summer 2025, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India plans to launch the model next year. Suzuki has about 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India.

The e VITARA is based on the concept model "eVX", which was showcased at the Auto Expo held in India in January 2023, and at the Japan Mobility Show in October same year.

The model marks Suzuki's first global strategic BEV model.

"The e Vitara is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers," Suzuki Motor Corporation President and Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki said.

To realise a carbon-neutral society, the company will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions, he added.

Introduction of the e Vitara represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality, Suzuki said.

"Following the launch of the e Vitara, we will continue to expand our BEV line-up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions," he added.

Last week, Suzuki said it will supply the electric SUV to Toyota Motor Corporation as part of their ongoing collaboration.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation had signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance in 2017 for sharing of products and manufacturing facilities. PTI MSS TRB