SW Energy arm, NTPC sign power purchase agreement

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) JSW Renew Energy Thirteen Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with state-owned NTPC.

The tariff for the 700 MW solar project is Rs 2.59/kilowatt hour, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

"JSW Renew Energy Thirteen has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC for ISTS/STU-connected solar capacity of 700 MW," the company said.

The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2026.

The current solar pipeline capacity stands at 3.2 GW, with PPAs signed for 2.0 GW.