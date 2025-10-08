Swadeshi Melas to promote small entrepreneurs, artisans and craftsmen: UP minister Rakesh Sachan

Lucknow, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan on Wednesday said 'Swadeshi Melas' will be organised across all 75 districts of the state from October 9 to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the government is committed to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a 'Viksit and Atmanirbhar State' and will also promote khadi, handloom, and handicraft products, providing them with a robust platform at the district level.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Khadi, Handloom, and Textiles urged people to visit these fairs during the festive season of Diwali and support the 'Vocal for Local' vision by purchasing indigenous products.

"In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the state-wide Swadeshi Mela will not only bring smiles to the faces of small entrepreneurs, artisans, and craftsmen but also usher prosperity into their homes this Diwali," he said.

Sachan noted that while the recently held UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida is organised at the state level, the Swadeshi Melas aim to extend similar opportunities to the district level, ensuring that local artisans and entrepreneurs receive wider exposure.

These fairs will be set up in high-footfall areas using tents and other temporary facilities. Special arrangements have been made to assist small artisans from rural areas, including transportation and logistical support, to ensure their active participation, he said.

Sachan also emphasised the overwhelming success of the third edition of UPITS, held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, which featured over 2,200 stalls, attracted 500 buyers from more than 80 countries, recorded over 5 lakh visitors, and generated business inquiries worth Rs 12,500 crore.

Building on this success, the upcoming Swadeshi Melas will further promote indigenous products and GST reforms, offering a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products, the minister said. PTI KIS MR MR