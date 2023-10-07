SWAL launches sustainable weed management solution for tea estates

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Agro-chemical company SWAL Corporation on Saturday said it has launched an eco-friendly solution Ferio Flash for weed management in tea estates.

Ferio Flash swiftly enters into weed leaves, causing rapid withering and complete elimination within a mere four hours of application, SWAL, a subsidiary of UPL SAS, said in a statement.

"With the introduction of Ferio Flash, we are confident in providing eco-friendly weed control solutions tailored for tea plantations.

"With the introduction of Ferio Flash, we are confident in providing eco-friendly weed control solutions tailored for tea plantations.

"This represents yet another step in our dedication to equipping farmers with tools that boost productivity, foster sustainability, and yield outstanding returns on investment, all the while upholding our commitment to environmental harmony," SWAL Business Head Pankaj Joshi said.