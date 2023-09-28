Swaminathan driving force behind Green Revolution, guided nation towards achieving food security: Union Ministers

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) M S Swaminathan was the driving force behind India's Green Revolution and his contribution in the field of the agriculture sector guided the nation towards achieving food security, senior Union Ministers said while expressing grief on the demise of the eminent scientist.

MS Swaminathan Research Foundation posted on social media platform X that its founder-Professor Swaminathan (98) passed away this morning at 11.15 am at his residence in Chennai. He is survived by three daughters.

In his condolence message posted on X, Union food minister Piyush Goyal said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan ji, the father of India's Green Revolution." Goyal, who is also the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Textiles, said Swaminathan's relentless efforts in the field of agriculture guided the nation towards achieving food security.

"My sincere condolences to his family & friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Similarly, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. He was a visionary agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India's Green Revolution. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!".

Union Health and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent agriculture scientist & father of the green revolution in India, MS Swaminathan Ji. His great contribution towards ensuring food security for the country will be remembered forever. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti " Swaminathan, born on August 7, 1925 in Tamil Nadu was recipient of Padma Shri in 1967, Padma Bhushan (1972) and Padma Vibushan (1989).

He was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha during 2007-2013 period.

In 2004, Swaminathan became the chairman of the National Commission on Farmers. The Swaminathan Commission had recommended that minimum support price (MSP) of crops should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production.