Swan Defence and Heavy Industries bags Oman order for training ship

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI Shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) on Thursday said it has secured a supply order from the Oman Government for a training ship.

The vessel, intended to support the Royal Navy of Oman's advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months, SDHI Ltd said.

This export order reinforces India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its growing stature as a global maritime hub, while further strengthening the deep-rooted bilateral relations and maritime cooperation between India and Oman.

"This contract stands as a testament to our advanced technical expertise and world-class shipbuilding capabilities that meet global benchmarks, Earni" said Rear Admiral (Retd), V K. Saxena, CEO of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited.

The training vessel, measuring 104.25 m in length, will be equipped with modern classrooms, training offices and accommodation facilities.

It will house an auditorium to provide a learning environment at sea for up to 70 officer cadets and also feature a navigation system, an advanced communications suite, and the capability to conduct helicopter operations, the company said.