Swan Defence, IMU join hands to set up Centres of Excellence in shipbuilding

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd (SDHI) on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with the Indian Maritime University for launching Centres of Excellence.

The partnership will set up and develop these specialised centres, covering training, research and innovation in shipbuilding and naval architecture at the SDHI shipyard and Indian Maritime University (IMU) campuses to prepare the next generation of professionals for career opportunities across India's growing shipbuilding and heavy fabrication sectors, Swan Defence said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a thematic session hosted by IMU at its Chennai campus recently, ahead of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

Moreover, the two partners will also explore joint initiatives with educational institutes, vocational training providers, and government departments to advance skill development in line with India's maritime vision, Swan Defence said.

"Together, we aim to nurture the next generation of maritime and shipbuilding professionals who will drive India's self-reliance and global competitiveness in this sector," said Rajeev Nayyer, Advisor at Swan Defence and Heavy Industries.