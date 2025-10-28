Swan Defence, Mazagon Dock sign pact for design and construction of LPDs for the Indian Navy

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last week accorded approval for the acquisition of LPDs - a critical capability addition for the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, in a statement, said that MDL will bring its vast experience in ship design, project management, and system integration, while the company will provide its shipbuilding infrastructure - the largest in the country - for the construction of the vessels.

The partnership is designed to combine the technical, financial, and operational strengths of both shipyards to deliver an optimal solution for the Indian Navy, it added.

Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited, said, "Together, we aim to deliver technologically advanced, globally competitive platforms that will strengthen the Indian Navy's blue-water capabilities." Capt. Jagmohan, Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, said, "This partnership marks a new chapter in Indian shipbuilding. The LPDs are vital to India's maritime power projection capability, and through this collaboration, we intend to deliver world-class ships built in India, for India." PTI BKS MR MR