Swan Defence, Samsung Heavy Industries sign MoU to advance shipbuilding & maritime projects

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Swan Defence and Heavy Industries on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries, one of the world's leading shipbuilders in specialised and complex vessels, to advance shipbuilding.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries in a statement said both partners will jointly explore commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects across domestic and international markets.

On the shipbuilding collaborations, the projects will encompass a wide range of commercial vessels, including tankers, gas carriers, container ships, and other specialised vessels, it added.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has a dry dock with a capacity of 400,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and an annual steel fabrication capacity of 144,000 T.

The shipyard has a dedicated offshore yard for fabrication, erection & load out for large platforms, and offshore structures.