Swan Energy rebrands as Swan Corp, unveils new logo

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Swan Energy Ltd on Monday officially announced its rebranding to Swan Corp Ltd and unveiled a new corporate identity that reflects its evolution into an industrial conglomerate.

The rebrand marks a strategic shift into key growth sectors, including manufacturing, defence, energy, and real estate, the company said.

The new corporate identity includes a redesigned logo - a stylised swan in upward motion, the company said and added that the unifying brand will be adopted across all business verticals to reinforce Swan Corp's integrated vision and market presence.

"Swan Corp's new identity marks the beginning of a bold phase in our journey. As we scale operations in complex, high-impact sectors, our brand now reflects our long-term strategic direction, our commitment to innovation, and our role in supporting India's economic growth," said Nikhil Merchant, Managing Director of Swan Corp.

Founded over a century ago, Swan Corp operations now span across oil & gas, commercial and defence shipbuilding and repair, heavy engineering, offshore fabrication, and real estate development. PTI IAS MR