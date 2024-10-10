Swan's Shipyard appoints Vipin Saxena as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm Swan's Shipyard on Thursday said it has appointed Rear Admiral (Retd) Vipin Kumar Saxena as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Swan's Shipyard is a subsidiary of Swan Energy Limited (SEL).

Saxena, in this critical role, will lead the shipyard's operations with a focus on driving future growth, modernisation, and expansion across critical areas of shipbuilding and marine infrastructure amid its ongoing transformation, Swan's Shipyard, formerly known as RNEL, said in a statement.

He brings with him over 37 years of distinguished service in the Indian Navy and leadership roles across the shipbuilding and defence sectors.

"His vast experience in the maritime sector, particularly in overseeing complex shipbuilding projects, will be invaluable as we drive innovation and modernisation at the shipyard," said Vivek Merchant, Director of Swan's Shipyard.

His leadership comes at a critical time as the company strengthens India's shipbuilding capacity and advances its vision of establishing the nation as a global hub, he added.

"We are confident that his expertise will propel the company into its next phase of growth," Merchant stated.

At the Indian Navy, Saxena has overseen several high-profile projects, including the construction, refit, and modernisation of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy.

Most recently, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, where he led key strategic growth and transformation initiatives, the company said. PTI IAS BAL BAL