Sweden stands with India, moving ahead on matters that concern both: Diplomat

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Sweden has stood with India and will continue to with every stakeholder committed to a meaningful, sustainable change, a Swedish diplomat said on Thursday.

Together, "we have moved steadily up the ladder" in areas that matter deeply to both the nations, he asserted.

The third edition of the India-Sweden Sustainability Day, hosted by Business Sweden in association with the Consulate General of Sweden and Embassy of Sweden in Mumbai, "reaffirmed the shared commitment" of both countries to accelerate industrial decarbonisation and build a resilient, green future.

According to an official statement, this year's theme, Enabling Conditions for Industrial Net-Zero, underlined Sweden's leadership in climate action and its collaborative frameworks with India to drive green transformation for Industry 4.0.

The event commenced with an address by Emil Akander, Vice President and Head of Region, Asia-Pacific, Business Sweden, who delved into the need to foster a conducive environment for reducing industrial carbon footprint and Sweden's role in shaping global sustainability frameworks.

Agnes Julin, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden in New Delhi, also delivered an address on the occasion.

"Sweden has stood with India, stands with India today, and will continue to stand with every stakeholder committed to meaningful, sustainable change. Together, we have moved steadily up the ladder in areas that matter deeply to both our nations.

"As we look ahead, let us continue to invest, to innovate, to ask difficult questions, and to build the technological, commercial, and cultural bridges that will shape the next chapter of this journey," she was quoted as saying in the statement issued by the Swedish Embassy.

The India-Sweden Sustainability Day witnessed the unveiling of the Sweden-India Business Guide 2025, which outlines an "extensive roadmap" that Swedish businesses have been working towards for a "long-term partnership" with India.

The day culminated with renewed commitments to deepen cooperation in circular economy practices, promote resource efficiency, and scale clean energy solutions for sustainable growth, it said.

The flagship event sought to explore new avenues for climate action, energy transition, and sustainable industrial development.

Sweden has reasserted its position as a global innovation powerhouse in 2025, retaining the second spot in the Global Innovation Index for the third consecutive year.

It also ranked second in the UN Sustainable Development Report 2025, reflecting strong performance across all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the embassy said.

While India is setting up its net-zero target by 2070 and aiming to develop a value-added decarbonised industry, Sweden is "committed to work closely" with the country to create scalable solutions and push for global action on decarbonisation.

"India–Sweden Sustainability Day stands as a testament to the shared vision of both nations to turn ambitions into action and to deliver long-term value. Through forward-looking initiatives such as the India–Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP), we are building an ecosystem where innovation takes centrestage, and sustainability is embedded into every industrial process," said Sofia Hogman, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India.

Sven Ostberg, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, said the Sweden-India collaboration is "rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to shaping a greener, more equitable future".

"The India–Sweden Sustainability Day 2025 embodies this spirit, serving as a platform where both nations unite to create joint frameworks, share knowledge, and mobilise resources.

"Through these efforts, the partnership is setting new global benchmarks in advancing shared sustainability and development goals, ensuring that industrial progress contributes not only to net-zero ambitions but also to inclusive growth and long-term resilience," the Consul General said.