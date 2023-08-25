Swedish firm Atlas Copco Group commences construction of air & gas compressor system facility

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Swedish firm Atlas Copco Group on Friday said it has commenced construction work on its air and gas compressor system manufacturing facility in Talegaon in Pune at an investment of Rs 140 crore.

Spread across 2.70 lakh sq ft of space, the facility is planned to be completed by the second quarter of 2024 and will manufacture systems for both domestic and global market, Atlas Copco said in a statement.

The company is into manufacturing of compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, pumps, power tools and assembly systems.

"Atlas Copco Group has begun construction of its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune. The investment planned (in the new facility) is Rs 1400 million," the company said.

"We invest further in capacity in India to cater to the growing demand of the Indian and export markets. This expansion project is part of our strategy to remain first in mind, first in choice for our customers,” said Philippe Ernens, President Oil-free Air division at Atlas Copco.

The new plant, besides adding capacity, will also enable the company to reach new customers and markets and improve lead times to customers, he added. PTI IAS MR