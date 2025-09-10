SWELECT Energy Systems appoints Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as CEO & MD

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Renewables solution provider SWELECT Energy Systems on Wednesday announced the appointment of Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Also, R Chellappan will assume the role of Vice Chairman, continuing to provide strategic guidance and ensuring that SWELECT's core values, integrity, and culture remain at the heart of its mission, the company said in a statement.

Arul brings with him over 30 years of global experience spanning technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy, the company said.

Most recently, he served as Executive Director (Operations) at Ayana Renewable Power, where he spearheaded business development, engineering, technology, IT, and asset management.

Under his leadership, Ayana built a portfolio of 5 GW, including over 2.5 GW of operating assets, before its acquisition in a USD 2.3 billion (USD) deal by NTPC Green and ONGC Green.

Prior to this, Arul spent seven years as Chief Operating Officer at Tata Power Solar Systems, where he led the company's transformation into a leading EPC solutions provider across utility scale, rooftop and pump-based solar projects.

His career began at Applied Materials in Silicon Valley, where over 15 years, he contributed to semiconductor equipment development and helped establish a thin-film amorphous silicon (a-Si) production line in India.

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Arul earned his Master's and Ph.D. from Cornell University, USA.

"We are delighted to welcome Arul to SWELECT. His global experience, proven leadership, and passion for renewable energy will be invaluable as we strengthen SWELECT into a powerhouse across solar manufacturing, EPC and IPP. This reflects our commitment to continuity with progress, anchoring our legacy while embracing the future of clean energy," Chellappan said.

Arul said that it is a privilege and a huge responsibility to be the custodian of the legacy Chellappan has built.

SWELECT has a strong financial base, high quality assets, and deep customer trust. With a proven market leadership for two decades in UPS under Numeric brand, SWELECT is fully geared to provide the reliable BESS systems the renewable energy industry needs, he added.

Established in 1984, SWELECT Energy Systems Limited is a leading solar power solutions company with a robust presence in the global energy market.