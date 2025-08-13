Swelect Energy Systems net profit falls 46 pc to Rs 4.03 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Swelect Energy Systems on Wednesday reported a 46 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 4.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 7.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income also declined to Rs 76.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 78.59 crore a year ago.

The Board also approved the investment in the equity share capital of ESG Green Energy Private Ltd (wholly-owned subsidiary) up to Rs 21 crore for setting up a 16 MW solar power plant.

**** *SBI Life Insurance launches new term insurance plan SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday launched a term insurance plan offering increasing cover and whole life benefits.

Christened as 'SBI Life-Smart Shield Plus', this plan will increase the sum assured by 5 per cent every year, up to a maximum of 200 per cent of the sum assured, according to a statement.

**** *Manappuram Foundation inaugurates corporate office in Mumbai Manappuram Foundation inaugurated its 'corporate office' in the financial capital on Wednesday.

The work of the corporate social responsibility arm of the non-bank financier is focused on offering palliative medical care, among other initiatives, a statement said.