New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Swelect Energy Systems on Monday posted a nearly 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8.98 crore in the September 2024 quarter due to higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 209.71 crore in the quarter from Rs 55.74 crore a year ago.