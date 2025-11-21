Swiggy expands 'food on train' service to 122 stations

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced expansion of its 'Food on Train' service to 122 stations across the country amid an encouraging response to the offering.

Besides this, the company also announced that it has increased the pre-order window to 96 hours (4 days) from 24 hours earlier, ensuring more convenience for the travellers.

The new stations include Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Alwar (Rajasthan), Kozhikode (Kerala), Khurda Road (Odisha), Yesvantpur (Karnataka), and Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Swiggy said.

During the just-concluded festive season, Swiggy said its Food on Train network ensured travellers could enjoy familiar festive flavours even while on the move.

"With our network now spanning 122 stations and an updated 4-day pre-booking window, we're making it even easier for travellers to plan ahead and enjoy meals from local favourites," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President for food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives at Swiggy. PTI IAS MR