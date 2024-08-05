Swiggy Instamart appoints Sairam Krishnamurthy as Sr Vice President & COO

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart on Monday said it has appointed Sairam Krishnamurthy as the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.

Krishnamurthy will oversee Swiggy Instamart's operating units, which include dark store operations, infrastructure operations, city growth and expansion, the company said in a statement.

He brings over 18 years of experience in leadership roles spanning FMCG, consumer tech, and retail, the company said.

Previously, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of the supermarket business at More Retail, where he also held the position of Chief Merchandising Officer, it added.

He also had stints at Ola Mobility as Head of India Supply and a 14-year tenure at Hindustan Unilever Ltd in various roles in sales, marketing, and innovation, it added.

He holds an engineering degree from BITS Pilani and a PGDM from IIM Bangalore.