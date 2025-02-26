Swiggy Instamart halts non-veg items delivery in select cities on Mahashivratri

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Swiggy Instamart took down non-veg items including eggs, meat and fish for delivery in select cities like Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, although the deliveries were restored by the evening in few cities, the quick commerce platform's app showed.

Sources said the decision to remove non-vegetarian items from the delivery menu in certain locations was taken to respect religious sentiments, as Swiggy Instamart is delivering the sacred Tandool Mahaprasad Ladoos directly from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Mahashivratri.

Meanwhile, some users took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to raise objection to the move, and shared screenshots to show non-veg items such as meat, fish and eggs being removed from the grocery section on Swiggy Instamart.

Available only on Swiggy Instamart on Maha Shivratri, the Tandool Mahaprasad Ladoos are the same ladoos served at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Swiggy Instamart will deliver these ladoos to devotees across 40 cities in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh, the company stated.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, said, "Maha Shivratri is a time of deep devotion, and we are honoured to bring this spiritual experience to our users' homes. The Tandool Mahaprasad holds profound significance for devotees during this auspicious time, and we're making it simpler than ever for them to receive these sacred offerings without compromising on authenticity." PTI RSN MR