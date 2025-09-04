Swiggy launches gifting platform ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Swiggy on Thursday announced the launch of an instant gifting delivery platform, Giftables, ahead of the festive season.

The new service will be housed within the Swiggy app, alongside its other verticals like food delivery and the quick commerce segment, Instamart.

The company said it will soon launch an AI-powered gifting chatbot that recommends items based on the occasion, relationship, recipient's personality, and interests.

The service, available through the Swiggy app, is already live in Bangalore and will expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other metros in the coming days, it said in a statement.

Phani Kishan, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy, said, "With Giftables, we're solving a real consumer pain point. Gifting is often last-minute and full of uncertainty. With Giftables on Swiggy, users get curated, high-quality options delivered in under an hour. No more juggling platforms or settling for uninspired gifts".