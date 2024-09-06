Swiggy launches Incognito Mode for private ordering of food, quick commerce

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it has launched an industry-first Incognito Mode feature, allowing users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce.

Whether planning a surprise, indulging in a personal treat, or making a discreet purchase, Incognito Mode keeps these orders out of the app's history, eliminating the need to manually delete them.

Available on both Swiggy Food and Instamart, Incognito Mode ensures that users can place orders and keep their selections private.

Swiggy stated that the Incognito Mode is also ideal for discreet purchases, such as personal wellness products on Swiggy Instamart, as this feature ensures that such orders remain private, giving users confidence that their choices will not be visible to others.

"As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need," Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said.

"Whether you're ordering a meal or making a quick purchase, Incognito Mode ensures your choices remain private. We're excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy's diverse offerings with enhanced privacy," he added.

The feature is currently available to 10 per cent of Swiggy users and will be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

The Incognito Mode feature can be activated via a toggle in the user's cart. Once activated, a reminder will appear, confirming that Incognito Mode is on. After the order is delivered, it will remain trackable for three hours, allowing users to manage any post-delivery concerns. After that, the order is discreetly hidden from the order history, ensuring that the purchase remains private.