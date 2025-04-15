Swiggy launches 'Pyng' platform for users to connect with professionals

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Swiggy on Tuesday announced the launch of Pyng, an AI-driven platform for users to access professionals across specialisations like health and wellness, astrologers, event planners and skill trainers.

The launch marks Swiggy's entry into the growing professional services market. Pyng had launched its seller app earlier this year.

Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, said, "As our lives become increasingly fast-paced, the demand for professional assistance -- from tax planners and counsellors to yoga trainers -- is growing across both personal and professional spheres. With Pyng, we're offering a reliable, spam-free platform where users can connect with trusted experts." Pyng is currently live for users in Bengaluru. PTI RSN HVA